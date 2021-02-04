Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Boosted by Analyst

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

PEBO stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

