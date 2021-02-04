Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

