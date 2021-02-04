Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Boosted by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

