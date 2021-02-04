Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Reduced by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

