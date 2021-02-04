Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TRP opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

