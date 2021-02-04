Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KMPR stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

