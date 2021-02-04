Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

