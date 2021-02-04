Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Eaton stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.