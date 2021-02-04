Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.