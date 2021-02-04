Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

