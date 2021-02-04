Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Decreased by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 284.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

