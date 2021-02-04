Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

