Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

