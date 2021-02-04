Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issued By William Blair

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.