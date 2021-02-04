Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Cut by Analyst

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for BlackLine in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

