Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Increased by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 441,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 155,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

