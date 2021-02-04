Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.35. 325,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,367. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $15,453,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 95,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

