Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Boosted by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The company has a market cap of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 416,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

