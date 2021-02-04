QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $386,857.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

