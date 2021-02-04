Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $201,235.53

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $201,235.53 and approximately $44,710.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

