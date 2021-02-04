QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

