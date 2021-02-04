Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $175.95

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.95, but opened at $165.00. Qorvo shares last traded at $166.73, with a volume of 55,664 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

