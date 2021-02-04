Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Up 8.5%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.50. 367,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 247,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The stock has a market cap of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.