QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.22.

QCOM opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

