QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $167.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.30, but opened at $151.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $148.92, with a volume of 953,131 shares.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

