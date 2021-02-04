Quant Price Hits $35.60 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $35.60 or 0.00094648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $429.81 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011919 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

