Quantstamp Trading 33.8% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.