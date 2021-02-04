Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.75. 5,312,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 424,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 65.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

