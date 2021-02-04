QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0086

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $55.10 million and $10.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

