Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the medical research company will earn $10.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $363,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

