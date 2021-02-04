Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:DGX traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.99. 2,312,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,638. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.
In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
