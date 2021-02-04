Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DGX traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.99. 2,312,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,638. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

