QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $140,181.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.