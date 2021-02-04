QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $27.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,668 shares of company stock worth $4,261,120 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

