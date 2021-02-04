QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Up 12.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 1,117,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 396,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,668 shares of company stock worth $4,261,120. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

