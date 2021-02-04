QunQun Price Up 17.3% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $165,363.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

