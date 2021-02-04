Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 20.3%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s share price was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 1,732,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 394,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMED shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Medical Systems news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.