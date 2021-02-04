Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Cap Achieves $12,079.43

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $12,079.43 and $19.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.