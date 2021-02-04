Raise Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Raise has a market capitalization of $44,495.15 and approximately $59.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

