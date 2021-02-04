Rally (RLY) One Day Volume Tops $644,896.00

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Rally has a total market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $644,896.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

