Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,605 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 1,014,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,180. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

