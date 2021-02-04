RAMP Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.38 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $44.31 million and $14.38 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041774 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,429,519 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

