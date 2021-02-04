Rapids Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $515,171.08 and approximately $345.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

