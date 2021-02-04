Rapidz Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $32,194.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.