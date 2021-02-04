Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,572.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $549,808.37 and approximately $139,572.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

