Ratecoin Hits Market Cap of $46,079.55 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $46,079.55 and $75.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.