RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Down 10%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 2,139,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,681,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

