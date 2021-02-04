RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Down 10%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 2,139,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,681,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
