Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Tops $2.89 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.89 million and $14,803.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.