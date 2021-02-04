Raymond James Cuts Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target to $18.00

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 208.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

