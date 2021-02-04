Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $230.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $197.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

