Raymond James Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $109.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

APTV traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $147.23. 25,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,050. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

